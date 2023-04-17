At least 4 people injured after explosion in bus at Sultan Kudarat terminal

An explosion is heard from inside the Husky Bus with plate number NCD 4383 at around noon on April 17

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – At least four bus passengers, including two elderly people, were injured following an explosion at the bus terminal in Isulan town, Sultan Kudarat, at noon on Monday, April 17.

Alex Dollente, manager of the Husky Bus, said the bus, a newly acquired double-decker, came from Cotabato City and was headed to General Santos City.

The bus with plate number NCD 4383 and body number 7388, dropped travelers off at the Isulan terminal and was waiting for more passengers when a loud explosion was heard from inside the bus. It was reportedly driven by David Solitorio.

In an initial police report, Colonel Christopher Bermudez, Sultan Kudarat provincial police chief, identified the injured passengers as Hamsa Alilaya, 60, of General Santos City; Norodin Ibrahim, 63, also from General Santos City; Norfatima Makaanta, 25, from Marawi City; and Edgar Cochoco, 57, a resident of Malabang town, Lanao Del Sur. – Rappler.com