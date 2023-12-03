Marcos condemns MSU explosion, blames ‘foreign terrorists’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The President says he instructed the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ensure the protection and safety of civilians

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday, December 3, condemned the “senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists” upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City that killed at least 4 and injured at least 42.

An explosion ripped through a gym at the MSU during a mass on Sunday morning, with Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. calling the explosion a bomb attack.

Masses on this day hold special significance for Catholics because it is the First Sunday of Advent, the start of the traditional four-week preparation for Christmas.

“I extend my most heartfelt condolences to the victims, their loved ones, and the communities that have been the target of this latest assault on peace,” Marcos said.

The President said that they are in close coordination with the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the concerned Local Government Units.

“I have instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure the protection and safety of civilians and the security of affected and vulnerable communities. Additional security personnel are also being deployed,” he said.

Marcos urged the public to remain calm to “ensure that the horrific events of this morning are not further compounded by inaccurate, unvetted, and unofficial information.”

“Rest assured we will bring the perpetrators of this ruthless act to justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senate President Migz Zubiri said that it was “especially alarming to see such a brazen attack on a state university during a Catholic Mass.”

“No one should have to feel unsafe in places of learning and places of worship,” he said.

“I join the families of the victims in calling for the coordinated efforts of the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous government to leave no stone unturned in bringing justice to their loved ones, and to restore the peace that we have worked hard to gain in Marawi over the past six years,” Zubiri added.

Classes have been suspended in MSU until further notice. The school also deployed additional security to safeguard the campus. It was also working closely with local government units and law enforcement authorities to investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. – Rappler.com