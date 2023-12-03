Foreign governments express condolences, condemn explosion in Mindanao State University

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(3rd UPDATE) The explosion in a gymnasium at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City kills at least four and injures at least 42 people

MANILA, Philippines – European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron condemned the explosion in a gym at the state-run Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City during a Mass on Sunday morning, December 3, killing at least four and injuring at least 42.

“It’s deeply disheartening to learn of today’s explosion at Mindanao Stare University in Marawi. Violence has no place in schools,” Veron said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“In this difficult time, my thoughts are filled with concern for those students who have suffered injuries, and my sympathy extends to the families who have lost their loved ones,” he added.

The French Embassy in the Philippines also offered condolences to the families of the victims.

“We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and assure the authorities and the Filipino people of our solidarity in the face of this despicable terrorist attack,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson condemned the bombing and extended condolences to those grieving in the wake of the attack.

“My heart goes out to those affected by the Mindanao State University bombing, especially the victims and their loved ones. I extend deepest condolences on the part of the US government. We condemn this act of violence and support efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable,” Carlson wrote in a post on X.

Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman, in a post on X, also called for the perpetrators of the “heinous act of violence” at MSU to be held responsible.

He also expressed “sincere condolences to the victims and families of those killed and wounded in today’s vicious bombing at Mindanao State University.”

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. called the explosion a bomb attack.

Masses on this day held special significance for Catholics because it was the First Sunday of Advent, the start of the traditional four-week preparation for Christmas.

MSU, in a statement on Sunday, condemned the act, and said it was “deeply saddened and appalled by the act of violence that occurred during a religious gathering at the university gymnasium this morning.”

Classes have been suspended in MSU until further notice. The school also deployed additional security to safeguard the campus. It was also working closely with local government units and law enforcement authorities to investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. – Rappler.com