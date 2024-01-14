Sandiganbayan dismisses cases vs Maguindanao provincial officers who passed away

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Prior to the deaths of Datuali Abpi and Osmeña Bandila, three other defendants had also died between 2015 and 2016

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan dismissed corruption charges filed against two Maguindanao provincial officers following their deaths.

Former provincial treasurer Osmeña Bandila and former provincial budget officer Datuali Abpi were co-defendants of former Maguindanao governor Sajid Ampatuan in graft and malversation of public funds filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2019 and 2023.

Abpi was convicted in October 2022, but did not appear during the promulgation where he was sentenced to reclusion perpetua for the three counts of malversation.

Abpi, together with Ampatuan, were sentenced to reclusion perpetua on the three counts of malversation, while 14 to 18 years on the other case.

Bandila never appeared before the court.

In two recent resolutions, Sandiganbayan’s First Division stated that the prosecution already submitted death certificates of both Abpi and Bandila.

According to the certificates obtained from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Bandila died in May 2021 of “undetermined natural death,” while Abpi died due to “cerebrovascular accident” in January 2023.

The two are just the latest in a string of individuals facing cases together with Ampatuan. According to the prosecution, three others also died between 2015 and 2016. – Rappler.com