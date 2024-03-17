Dawlah Islamiya counterattack in Maguindanao del Sur kills 4 soldiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The fatal ambush at the hands of Dawlah Islamiyah terrorists took place during Ramadan, one of the most sacred times for Muslims

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – Four army personnel from the 40th Infantry Battalion were killed in an ambush launched on Sunday morning, March 17, by members of the Dawlah Islamiyah terror group.

The fatalities are one corporal and three private ranks. Their names have not been disclosed until their families are informed.

Brigadier General Oriel Pangcog, commander of 601st Army Brigade, confirmed four of his men were killed, noting that “they were supposed to go back to their base when ambush was launched.”

The incident, which happened during Ramadan, took place along the national highway of Tuayan 1, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur around 9 in the morning.

The soldiers were onboard a private vehicle while buying office supplies in the downtown area.

“The enemies launched also their counterattacks after our successful operations in the past days”, he said.

Troops have monitored heavily-armed members of the Dawlah Islamiyah gathered in the nearby Datu Saudi Ampatuan town in Maguindanao Del Sur, which led to a ground military offensive against the terror group.

Rappler received intelligence reports on Saturday, March 16, that Dawlah Islamiyah will launch attacks to military detachments.

An ongoing hot pursuit operation is conducted by joint government forces in the ground.

In a statement, Lieutenant General Roy Galido, Commanding General of the Philippine Army, denounced the “ruthless ambush.”

“We also stand in solidarity with the families of our four fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Appropriate benefits and assistance will be provided to their families to help them during this trying time,” the statement read. – Rappler.com