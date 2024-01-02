Thieves tunnel into Ozamiz City mall, steal at least P41 million in jewelry, cash

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEIST. Police release pictures taken by CCTV of the thieves who tunneled into Gaisano Shopping mall in Ozamiz City on January 1, 2024.

Three persons of interest are being looked into after they are caught on camera breaking into jewelry shops within the mall

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Thieves tunneled into a popular shopping mall in Ozamiz City on Sunday, December 31, and carted away more than P41 million in cash and jewelry.

Major Euridecy Revillas, deputy chief of Ozamiz City, said they arrested April John Permanhil, a carnival worker whom they suspect helped the thieves in tunneling to Gaisano Shopping mall on New Year’s Eve.

Revillas said they are also looking into three persons of interest who were caught on CCTV cameras breaking into the vaults of GKC Jewelry Shop and Oro Italia Fine Jewelry Shop within the mall.

Revillas said the thieves also forcibly opened the MetroBank automated teller machine (ATM) inside the mall.

“The starting point of the tunnel was in the carnival inside a private compound beside the mall,” Revillas said.

He added that, from the carnival, the thieves dug into a cemented drainage canal and made their way inside the mall through the food court area.

Once they were inside, Revillas said the thieves forcibly opened the MetroBank ATM and took P80,000 in cash.

Revillas said the thieves also broke into the vault of GKC Jewelry Shop carting P1,721,903 in jewelries and money, and also also took P40 million in jewelries and cash from Oro Italia fine Jewelry Shop.

Revillas said a forensics team from the Philippine National Police is processing the crime scene. – Rappler.com