Residents of Wao, Lanao del Sur protest proposed division of their town

INDIGNATION RALLY. Residents of the town of Wao in Lanao del Sur protest on March 7, 2024, to oppose the proposal to split their municipality into two.

A bill filed in the Bangsamoro Parliament seeks to create the municipality of Saripada by taking away 11 barangays from the town of Wao in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Residents of the town of Wao in Lanao del Sur gathered outside the municipal hall on Thursday, May 7, to oppose the proposal of a Bangsamoro Parliament member to divide their town into two.

Members of civil society groups, local business groups, and representatives from women and youth groups took part in the indignation rally, wearing red and green armbands as a symbol of protest.

Mayor Elvino Balicao decried the supposed lack of consultation when the bill was filed with the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).

“So what do they think of us here, stuffed paddies in the rice field that [did not] need to be consulted?” he asked.

Balicao expressed worries that the proposed split would undermine years of hard work to improve the relationship between Christian settlers and Moro Muslims in the town.

He recalled that back in the 1970s, the two entities were aligned with Ilaga and Blackshirts, groups that were involved in a bloody conflict, although he believes time has healed the wounds that came out of that chapter in Mindanao’s history.

”What does this mean, [that] we go back to square one? It seems you want to have a gap again between Muslims and Christians now that we are unified and living harmoniously,” Balicao added.

What the proposal indicates

BTA Parliament Bill No. 271 seeks to create the municipality of Saripada by taking away 11 barangays from the mother town of Wao, namely:

Western (Poblacion)

Pilintangan

Kadingilan

Buntongan

Balatin

Panang

Mimbuaya

Park Area

Muslim Village

Buot

East Kili-Kili

The seat of government, under the proposal, will be in Barangay Pilintangan.

BTA Member Ali Montaha Babao filed the bill on January 25, with the support of nine co-authors.

The measure was read for the first time on February 21, and is scheduled for second reading.

Some members of the BTA joined Thursday’s rally, including Rasul Enderez and Rasol Mitmug.

Lanao Del Sur Vice Governor Mohammad Khalid “Wujam” Adiong said they have gathered position papers from various groups.

He added that the provincial council eyes adopting a resolution that seeks to express their opposition to BTA Parliament Bill No. 271.

Wao’s municipal council also plans to issue a resolution denouncing the said proposal. – Rappler.com