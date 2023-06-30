Dialogue at work: Mormons help build Catholic seminary gym in Philippines

INTERRELIGIOUS DIALOGUE. Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and Elder Steven Bangerter pose for a photo holding a basketball in a show of unity.

MANILA, Philippines – What better place to forge friendships than a basketball court?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, better known as the Mormon Church, made a “generous contribution” to build a gym for a Catholic seminary in Makati City, the Mormons said on Friday, June 30.

In a Facebook post, the Mormon Church said they and the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Manila collaborated on renovating the seminary sports facility at the Holy Apostles Senior Seminary, an institution for Catholic men who got their calling to the priesthood late in life.

“Demonstrating their commitment to the holistic development of Roman Catholic priests, the Church graciously provided a generous and substantial contribution,” the Mormons said.

“This project serves as a profound testament to the harmonious relationship and divine grace that emerges from interreligious dialogue,” added the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

In a symbolic move, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and Elder Steven Bangerter posed for a photo holding a basketball, as the Catholic Church thanked the Mormons by giving them a plaque and unveiling a gym marker in their honor.

THANKSGIVING. A plaque at the Saints Peter and Paul Gymnasium honors the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for helping build this sports facility at Holy Apostles Senior Seminary.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is a Christian church founded by Joseph Smith on April 6, 1830, after Smith “saw God the Father and Jesus Christ” in a vision, according to a briefer prepared by the Mormon Church. The Mormon Church is now 16-million-strong around the world.

While much cooperation happens behind the scenes, this is one of the rare public displays of interreligious dialogue between Catholics and Mormons in predominantly Catholic Philippines.

Nearly 8 out of 10 Filipinos, or 85.6 million, belong to the Catholic Church, with many of them breeding contempt for members of other religious groups, the way majorities tend to regard minorities.

Leaders of different religions, however, have often made attempts to engage in interreligious dialogue to face common global problems.

Recently, at the Vatican, Nobel laureates including Rappler CEO Maria Ressa joined Pope Francis in appealing for closer brotherhood and sisterhood to prevent war, sexual violence, forced migration, and the manipulation of artificial intelligence.

“Our children, our future can only thrive in a world of peace, justice, and equality, to the benefit of the single human family: only fraternity can generate humanity,” the Nobel laureates said. – Rappler.com