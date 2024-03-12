COA denies PNP generals’ appeal on blocked P131-million fast boat purchase

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COA. The Commission on Audit on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, on October 2, 2018.

The Commission on Audit upholds the findings of the Fraud Audit Office, stating that the transaction of four former police generals in 2009 violated procurement laws

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) rejected an appeal by four former police generals to lift the disallowance on the P131.55 million procurement of rubber boats in 2009.

In an 18-page decision, COA upheld the findings of the Fraud Audit Office (FAO), stating that the transaction of Police Generals Luizo Ticman, Jefferson Soriano, Romeo Hilomen, and Police Col. Luis Saligumba violated procurement laws.

Auditors highlighted the contract split among three suppliers, bypassing competitive bidding requirements, and significant delays, while also waiving substantial liquidated damages.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) had intended to acquire 75 police rubber boats with accessories and 93 outboard motors as per their 2008 Annual Procurement Plan.

However, due to emergency relief requirements following Tropical Storm Ondoy and Typhoon Pepeng, the PNP Bids and Awards Committee recommended bypassing public bidding.

Although suppliers were contracted, delivery was significantly delayed.

A technical review also revealed that outboard motors incompatible with the rubber boats, making both unusable.

COA concluded that the alleged emergency procurement justification wasn’t supported, as the equipment arrived long after the typhoons and faced functionality issues. – Rappler.com