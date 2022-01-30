Metro Manila, 7 other areas ease to Alert Level 2 from February 1

Baguio City and numerous other areas across the country will stay in Alert Level 3 from February 1 to 15
MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila is reverting back to Alert Level 2, while Baguio City stays in Alert Level 3, effective from February 1 to 15, Malacañang said on Sunday, January 30.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Sunday Metro Manila and seven other areas will be placed on Alert Level 2 beginning February 1:
- Batanes
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Biliran
- Southern Leyte
- Basilan
Baguio City and the following other areas are on alert level 3:
Cordillera Administrative Region:
- Abra
- Apayao
- Baguio City
- Benguet
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
Region I:
- Dagupan City
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
Region II:
- Santiago
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
Region III:
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
Region 1V-A:
- Batangas
- Laguna
- Lucena City
- Quezon Province
Region IV-B:
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Puerto Princesa City
Region V:
- Albay
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Masbate
- Naga City
- Sorsogon
Region VI:
- Aklan
- Antique
- Bacolod City
- Capiz
- Iloilo City
- Iloilo
- Negros Occidental
- Guimaras
Region VII:
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Negros Oriental
- Siquijor
Region VIII
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
- Eastern Samar
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Western Samar
Region IX:
- City of Isabela
- Zamboanga City
- Zamboanga Del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
Region X:
- Bukidnon
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Iligan City
- Lanao del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
Region XI:
- Davao City
- Davao Del Sur
- Davao Del Norte
- Davao Oriental
- Davao de Oro
Region XII:
- General Santos City
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- South Cotabato
- Sultan Kudarat
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao:
- Maguindanao
- Cotabato City
- Lanao Del Sur
Below is the guideline for what’s allowed and what’s restricted under the given alert levels:
