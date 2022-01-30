Metro Manila, 7 other areas ease to Alert Level 2 from February 1

Security guards check the vaccination cards of people entering the National Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Paranaque City on January 5, 2022. Unvaccinated individuals are no longer allowed inside the following the shift to much stricter quarantine protocols due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.

Baguio City and numerous other areas across the country will stay in Alert Level 3 from February 1 to 15

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila is reverting back to Alert Level 2, while Baguio City stays in Alert Level 3, effective from February 1 to 15, Malacañang said on Sunday, January 30.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Sunday Metro Manila and seven other areas will be placed on Alert Level 2 beginning February 1:

Batanes

Bulacan

Cavite

Rizal

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Basilan

Baguio City and the following other areas are on alert level 3:

Cordillera Administrative Region:

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Benguet

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Region I:

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Region II:

Santiago

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Region III:

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Region 1V-A:

Batangas

Laguna

Lucena City

Quezon Province

Region IV-B:

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa City

Region V:

Albay

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Masbate

Naga City

Sorsogon

Region VI:

Aklan

Antique

Bacolod City

Capiz

Iloilo City

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Region VII:

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Region VIII

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

Region IX:

City of Isabela

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga Del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X:

Bukidnon

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Region XI:

Davao City

Davao Del Sur

Davao Del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Region XII:

General Santos City

North Cotabato

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Sultan Kudarat

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao:

Maguindanao

Cotabato City

Lanao Del Sur

Below is the guideline for what’s allowed and what’s restricted under the given alert levels:

– Rappler.com