Philippines
COVID-19

Metro Manila, 7 other areas ease to Alert Level 2 from February 1

Rappler.com
Security guards check the vaccination cards of people entering the National Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Paranaque City on January 5, 2022. Unvaccinated individuals are no longer allowed inside the following the shift to much stricter quarantine protocols due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.

Rappler

Baguio City and numerous other areas across the country will stay in Alert Level 3 from February 1 to 15

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila is reverting back to Alert Level 2, while Baguio City stays in Alert Level 3, effective from February 1 to 15, Malacañang said on Sunday, January 30.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Sunday Metro Manila and seven other areas will be placed on Alert Level 2 beginning February 1:

  • Batanes
  • Bulacan
  • Cavite
  • Rizal
  • Biliran
  • Southern Leyte
  • Basilan

Baguio City and the following other areas are on alert level 3:

Cordillera Administrative Region:

  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Baguio City
  • Benguet
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province

Region I:

  • Dagupan City
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan

Region II:

  • Santiago
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino

Region III:

  • Angeles City
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo City
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales

Region 1V-A:

  • Batangas
  • Laguna
  • Lucena City
  • Quezon Province

Region IV-B:

  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Puerto Princesa City

Region V:

  • Albay
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Masbate
  • Naga City
  • Sorsogon

Region VI:

  • Aklan
  • Antique
  • Bacolod City
  • Capiz
  • Iloilo City
  • Iloilo
  • Negros Occidental
  • Guimaras

Region VII:

  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Bohol
  • Cebu
  • Negros Oriental
  • Siquijor

Region VIII

  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City
  • Eastern Samar
  • Leyte
  • Northern Samar
  • Western Samar

Region IX:

  • City of Isabela
  • Zamboanga City
  • Zamboanga Del Sur
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X:

  • Bukidnon
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Iligan City
  • Lanao del Norte
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental

Region XI:

  • Davao City
  • Davao Del Sur
  • Davao Del Norte
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao de Oro

Region XII:

  • General Santos City
  • North Cotabato
  • Sarangani
  • South Cotabato
  • Sultan Kudarat

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao:

  • Maguindanao
  • Cotabato City
  • Lanao Del Sur

Below is the guideline for what’s allowed and what’s restricted under the given alert levels:

