Norwegian arrested in Ilocos Norte for alleged sex offenses

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – The Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) fugitive search unit arrested on Monday, February 7, a Norwegian national tagged as a “high-profile fugitive” in Ilocos Norte’s capital city of Laoag, the agency said on Wednesday, February 9.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the alien as 53-year-old Alexander Calapini-Solberg.

According to the BI, Solberg is wanted in Norway for at least four counts of molestation of young children.

Operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit nabbed him in Cabungaan village, Laoag City.

The BI said the Interpol issued Red Notice against Solberg in December 2021.

Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Morente said that Solberg will be deported for being an “undesirable alien” as his continued presence in the country poses a “serious threat to our Filipino children, anyone of whom could be his next victim.”

Paul Versoza, BI chief in Ilocos Norte, said during a radio interview with Bombo Radyo Laoag on February 9, that Solberg has faced charges of alleged child molestation in Oslo, Norway since 2003.

Solberg has been in the country since 2016, said Versoza.

He is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings. – Rappler.com

John Michael Mugas is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.