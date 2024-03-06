4 Filipinos hurt in Bangkok brawl

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – At least four Filipinos were injured following a brawl with Thai “ladyboys” in Bangkok, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, March 6.

Three sustained scratches and were allegedly involved in the “argument,” while the fourth sustained the most injuries on the face and head. The fourth was not acquainted with the other three.

“[The fourth] was a guest at the same hotel as the three; a bystander at the scene of the brawl when [they] were ‘attacked’ by the mob of Thai ladyboys,” said Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega.

In an additional report, two other Filipinos faced charges for assault. Another who was “attacked” is seeking to press charges. The DFA said the Philippine embassy was assisting both of them.

Videos of the brawl, which occurred in Sukhumvit Soi 11, Bangkok, on Monday, March 4, went viral on social media. Thai news site Khaosod reported a group of around 20 Filipino transgender women allegedly taunted the Thai, which escalated into a violent scuffle that went into the wee hours of Tuesday, March 5.

Citing Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Cruz Paredes, De Vega said the first four Filipinos were brought to a police station. Interrogations are ongoing, and their statements will be verified alongside closed-circuit television videos.

Philippine authorities also said that the Filipinos expressed their intention to leave Thailand as soon as possible.

The Thai Examiner reported that the incident prompted police to investigate an apparent influx of Filipino sex workers, and led to concerns over possible immigration violations and illegal activities. – Rappler.com