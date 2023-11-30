[WATCH] Kind, loving, eager to help: Families remember 4 OFWs killed in Israel

That families of Filipino caregivers Angelyn Aguirre, Loreta Alacre, Grace Cabrera, and Paul Castelvi pay tribute to them in a commemorative event

MANILA, Philippines – Relatives of late Filipino caregivers Angelyn Aguirre, Loreta Alacre, Grace Cabrera, and Paul Castelvi gathered on Tuesday, November 28, to remember their loved ones, whom they lost in Israel during the October 7 attack of Palestinian militant group Hamas.

There were no words to describe the pain they felt, but there were many words to describe the four caregivers: brave, kind, loving, and eager to help.

Since October 7, Israel has intensified its aggression against Palestine.

Over 14,800 Palestinians have died since October 7. Israel reported 1,200 Israelis were killed in the surprise attack.

Filipinos are only some of those caught in the middle of the war between Israel and Hamas. Whether or not the temporary truce is further extended, the families of civilians killed by both sides will live with these tragedies forever.

Watch this report by multimedia reporter Michelle Abad. – Rappler.com

