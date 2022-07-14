Palace aide dies after falling from building in Malacañang

MABINI HALL. View of Mabini Hall from the street along the main Palace complex.

Both police and the Presidential Security Group are investigating the incident

MANILA, Philippines – A Palace administrative aide died on Thursday, July 14, after an apparent fall from the 4th floor of Mabini Hall in the Malacañang complex.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles made the announcement in a streamed video at noon the same day, identifying the aide as Mario Castro, who worked under the Information Communications and Technology Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Accounting.

No other details about Castro’s death was made available as of publishing, but Angeles said the government would be extending help to his family.

Mabini Hall houses several offices under executive branch, including deputies of the Executive Secretary, as well as offices of the various presidential advisers. It was once known as the Malacañang Administration Building.

Angeles said both local police and the Presidential Security Group are investigating the incident. – Rappler.com