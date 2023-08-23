PhilHealth top officials’ pay nearly triples to P72 million in a year

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – From P26.202 million in 2021, the total pay of top executives of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation nearly tripled to P72.244 million the following year, PhilHealth’s financial statements for 2022 showed.

The state health insurance firm’s financial statements were attached to the annual report released by the Commission on Audit in early August.

The “key management personnel” who received a raise included the president, chief executive officer, and senior vice presidents of PhilHealth.

Their combined salaries, allowances, bonuses, and benefits represented a 172.7% year-on-year increase.

Meanwhile, PhilHealth’s personnel services expenses, including the compensations of 6,275 regular and casual employees, only slightly increased to P4.973 billion in 2022, from P4.277 billion in 2021.

Based on the government’s Report on Salaries and Allowances (ROSA) for the last two years, PhilHealth president and CEO Dante Gierran received a basic salary of P175,000 a month in 2021. The amount increased to P588,000 each month in his six months of service in 2022. He was replaced when his appointing power, then-president Rodrigo Duterte stepped down mid-year.

In 2021, Gierran’s total compensation reached P4.45 million. It included allowances, bonuses, and other incentives. In his remaining half-year stint in 2022, he got paid a total of P7.1 million.

The pay of PhilHealth’s senior vice presidents increased from P140,000 a month in 2021 to P380,000 a month in 2022. – Rappler.com