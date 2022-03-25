Philippines allows entry of fully vaccinated foreigners starting April 1

MANILA, Philippines – Beginning April 1, the Philippines will allow the entry of fully vaccinated foreigners to its borders even without an exemption document, Malacañang said on Friday, March 25.

Acting deputy presidential spokesperson Kris Ablan, however, said that these foreigners will still need to comply with immigration and visa requirements. He added that foreign travelers should present “acceptable proof of vaccination” upon their entry to their country.

“If you recall, even under then Spokesperson Karlo Nograles, we would weekly update the public regarding the countries wherein the government accepts nationals to come in. Ngayon, wala na (Now, there’s none anymore). There is no more listing of which country the foreign national originates from,” Ablan said.

He added, “fully vaccinated foreign nationals are still required to present a negative result of an RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours or a negative laboratory-based antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to their departure from their country of origin or first port of embarkation “in a continuous travel to the Philippines, excluding lay-overs; provided, that, he/she has not left the airport premises or has not been admitted into another country during such lay-over.”

Children below 12 years old are exempted from this rule provided they are traveling with their fully vaccinated parents, Ablan said.

After reeling from the surge in infections driven by the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant earlier this year, all regions in the country are now under minimal risk case classification, the Department of Health said on Tuesday, March 22. Minimal risk is the lowest case classification for COVID-19 in the country. – Rappler.com