IN PHOTOS: Climate Justice Walk 2023

CLIMATE JUSTICE. Climate and human rights advocates begin their 30-day solidarity walk in Manila on October 8, 2023 to Tacloban, Leyte for the Climate Justice Walk 2023: A People's Journey for Climate Justice in the lead up to the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan)

The 1,000-kilometer journey on foot and on bicycle aims to pay tribute to the more than 6,000 lives lost to Super Typhoon Yolanda

MANILA, Philippines – Climate and human rights advocates on Sunday, October 8, began a 30-day solidarity walk from Manila to Tacloban, Leyte for the Climate Justice Walk 2023: A People’s Journey for Climate Justice.

The walk was the commencement of a set of activities ahead of the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

The 1,000-kilometer journey on foot and on bicycle aimed to pay tribute to the more than 6,000 lives lost to Yolanda. It will culminate on November 7, the eve of Yolanda’s 10th anniversary, on San Juanico Bridge.

Check out some photos from the event below.

All photos by Inoue Jaena for Rappler.

– Rappler.com