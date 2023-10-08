IN PHOTOS: Climate Justice Walk 2023

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
The 1,000-kilometer journey on foot and on bicycle aims to pay tribute to the more than 6,000 lives lost to Super Typhoon Yolanda
MANILA, Philippines – Climate and human rights advocates on Sunday, October 8, began a 30-day solidarity walk from Manila to Tacloban, Leyte for the Climate Justice Walk 2023: A People’s Journey for Climate Justice.
The walk was the commencement of a set of activities ahead of the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).
The 1,000-kilometer journey on foot and on bicycle aimed to pay tribute to the more than 6,000 lives lost to Yolanda. It will culminate on November 7, the eve of Yolanda’s 10th anniversary, on San Juanico Bridge.
