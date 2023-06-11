IN PHOTOS: Celebrating Corpus Christi, the great Catholic feast of self-giving

CORPUS CHRISTI. Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula leads the procession of the Blessed Sacrament from Santa Cruz Church to the Manila Cathedral on the Feast of Corpus Christi, the Body and Blood of Christ, on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

'Just as Jesus gave his whole body and blood for us, we who partake of the Eucharist should also learn to give ourselves,' says Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula during Corpus Christi Sunday 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Church on Sunday, June 11, celebrated one of its greatest feasts: the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, commonly known as the Feast of Corpus Christi.

During the Feast of Corpus Christi, the Catholic Church honors Christ’s offering of his body and blood for the salvation of all, in the form of bread and wine during Holy Mass.

In the nation’s capital, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula led the celebration of Corpus Christi Sunday by presiding over a mid-afternoon Mass at Santa Cruz Church in Santa Cruz, Manila. The Mass was followed by a one-hour procession of the Blessed Sacrament, also led by Advincula, to the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros.

Here are photos from the procession, by Rappler’s Angie de Silva.

At the Mass before the procession, Advincula reminded churchgoers, “Just as Jesus gave his whole body and blood for us, we who partake of the Eucharist should also learn to give ourselves, even our very body and blood, for others.”

“Second, we are called to give not only what is easy and convenient, the bare minimum, or what is just in excess, but we are called to give everything,” he added.

“Imitating Jesus, we are called to offer our body and to shed our blood for them, even if we realize that five loaves and two fish are all that we have,” the cardinal said. – Paterno R. Esmaquel II/Rappler.com