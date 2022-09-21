Rappler Recap: Making sense of Marcos’ UN speech

What happened when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took the stage at the 77th United Nations General Assembly?

MANILA, Philippines – Taking the podium on the world’s most important diplomatic stage, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered a speech at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Tuesday, September 20. The move marked his administration’s first engagement with the international body and a second Marcos’ debut to the world.

In a wide-ranging speech, Marcos called on industrialized countries to “lead by example” and correct “historical injustices” in addressing climate change, “the greatest threat affecting our nations and peoples.”

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Marcos echoed calls for reform in the UN Security Council and announced the Philippines’ bid for a seat in the UN body for the 2027-2028 term.

The Philippine leader also honored the country’s legacy in upholding international law, as well as its contributions to the rule of law from its shepherding of the 1982 Manila Declaration and its reinforcement of “the predictability and stability of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea” – a reference to Manila’s historic arbitral award against China in the South China Sea.

What do all these mean for Marcos and the Philippines’ standing in the international community?

Rappler reporters Bea Cupin (who covers the ruling coalition and Malacañang) and Sofia Tomacruz (who covers foreign affairs) summarize Marcos’ first UN speech and make sense of what it means for the average Filipino.

– Rappler.com