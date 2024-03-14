Rappler Talk: Getting to know the ‘Young Guns’ in the House with Zia Adiong

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

YOUNG GUNS. Lanao del Sur 1st District Representative Zia Alonto Adiong sits down with Rappler to talk more about the "Young Guns" in the House of Representatives.

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve been following the regular press conferences of the House of Representatives in the past weeks, you might have noticed that some of the lawmakers introduce themselves as part of the “Young Guns.”

The lower chamber actually now has “Young Guns Tuesdays” where they invite the members of the so-called bloc to face the media. But who are they and what are the “Young Guns” for?

In this Rappler Talk episode, reporter Kaycee Valmonte sits down with Lanao del Sur 1st District Representative Zia Alonto Adiong to talk more about this group in the House.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 4 pm on Friday, March 15. – Rappler.com