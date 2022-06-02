RESULTS: May 2022 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 990 out of 4,442 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Accountancy in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last May 2022.

The Board of Accountancy is composed of Noe G. Quiñanola, Chairman; Samuel B. Padilla, Vice Chairman; Gloria T. Baysa, Thelma S. Ciudadano, Gervacio I. Piator,Maria Teresita Z. Dimaculangan and Rosalinda D. Evangelista, members.

On July 5 – 8 and July 11, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top-performing schools in the May 2022 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the May 2022 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers and performance of schools:

– Rappler.com