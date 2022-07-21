Robredo to revive Bayanihan E-Konsulta as COVID-19 cases spike again

THANKSGIVING. Vice President Leni Robredo gives an inspirational message in the town hall meeting and thanksgiving for volunteers and staff who took part in her office’s Bayanihan E-Konsulta, held at the University of the Philippines Diliman’s Ang Bahay ng Alumni in Quezon City on June 13, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Former vice president Leni Robredo will reopen the operations of her highly praised free telemedicine service Bayanihan E-Konsulta, as the Philippines experiences another surge in coronavirus cases.

Robredo announced the return of the free teleconsult services available on Facebook Messenger on Wednesday night, July 20.

No official date for the operations has been set for now, but Robredo asked doctors, call bridging agents, and chat support and follow-up consult staff volunteers to sign up for Bayanihan E-Konsulta.

Robredo’s Angat Buhay nongovernmental organization also posted the same callout on its social media pages. Robredo said 1,100 volunteers signed up in under 20 minutes.

“Thank you. The spirit of volunteerism is alive and well,” Robredo tweeted.

The former vice president and opposition leader is reviving her free teleconsultation service as the Philippines experiences another spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

Bayanihan E-Konsulta, Robredo’s brainchild, was designed to help decongest hospitals when COVID-19 cases were surging during her vice presidency.

It drew widespread praise for its efficient services despite it being run mostly by volunteers, who worked odd hours without salaries in order to help save lives. COVID-19 care kits were also given to patients, an initiative later copied by the Department of Health.

Before ending operations on May 31, Bayanihan E-Konsulta was able to serve a total of 58,000 patients with the help of 947 volunteer doctors and 1,761 call and chat agents.

Just before stepping down from office on June 30, Robredo had announced plans to replicate Bayanihan E-Konsulta to serve various localities across the country even beyond the COVID-19 crisis. – Rappler.com