PAGASA advises residents to stay on alert as Typhoon Gardo (Maria) will enhance the southwest monsoon later on Monday, July 9, and in the next few days

Published 12:20 PM, July 09, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Gardo (Maria) maintained its strength on Monday morning, July 9, after entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before dawn.

Gardo is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, so tropical cyclone warning signals will not be raised in any area.

But PAGASA warned that the typhoon will enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Gardo is already 1,165 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, still moving west northwest over the Philippine Sea at 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 200 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 245 km/h.

In a press briefing, PAGASA Weather Division chief Esperanza Cayanan explained why Metro Manila and other areas were generally sunny on Monday morning, when residents were already expecting heavy rain.

According to Cayanan, there is a low pressure area (LPA) in the West Philippine Sea affecting Gardo's enhancement of the southwest monsoon, which is why the hanging habagat isn't as strong yet.

"Dahil may low pressure [area] dito, 'yung hangin umiikot po dito, kaya medyo naii-spare tayo sa western section ng Luzon... 'Yan po yung dahilan kung bakit hindi tayo nasasapul ng ulan ng habagat. Pero pagtaas ng bagyo, kung tatawid na siya sa taas... posible pong mas lumakas na 'yung habagat natin," Cayanan said late Monday morning.

(Because there's a low pressure area here, air is circulating there, that's why we're mostly spared in the western section of Luzon.... That's the reason why the rain from the southwest monsoon isn't directly hitting us yet. But when the typhoon moves further upward or starts crossing in the northern part... the southwest monsoon will be enhanced.)

"Kanina nakita 'nyo 'yung haring araw dahil offshore [or over the sea] po ang ulan.... Mamayang hapon makakaranas na po tayo ng ulan," she added.

(It was sunny because the rain was still offshore [or over the sea].... Later this afternoon we'll be experiencing rain.)

PAGASA warned that there will be monsoon rain in Mimaropa and Western Visayas beginning Monday until Wednesday, July 11.

Occasional rain will also hit Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Zambales, Bataan, and Aurora from Monday until Tuesday, July 10.

Residents of those regions and provinces to be affected by the southwest monsoon, especially those in low-lying and in mountainous areas, should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Due to the expected heavy rain on Monday, some areas in Luzon and Western Visayas suspended classes. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 9)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) earlier alerted its units in Bicol, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Palawan, and Southern Tagalog to be on standby for any possible emergencies.

Based on its latest forecast track, Gardo will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning, exiting just off Taiwan. Taiwan is still within PAR, an area set by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) for PAGASA to monitor, as weather disturbances here directly or indirectly affect the Philippines.

Gardo is the Philippines' 7th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA had declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com