PAGASA warns residents of Luzon that Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil) will still enhance the southwest monsoon on Thursday, July 19

Published 11:30 PM, July 18, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Inday strengthened into a tropical storm on Wednesday evening, July 18. It has been given the international name Ampil.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Inday now has maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 60 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h from the previous 75 km/h.

The tropical storm is already 825 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving northeast at a slower 15 km/h from the previous 25 km/h.

Inday is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, and there are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. It will, however, continue enhancing the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain will hit the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan intermittently, or at irregular intervals.

Scattered rainshowers, ranging from light to heavy, are also expected in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, and the rest of Central Luzon until Friday, July 20.

Residents of those regions and provinces, especially those in low-lying or in mountainous areas, should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Some areas have already suspended classes for Thursday, July 19. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, July 19)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the western seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, as the southwest monsoon will trigger rough to very rough seas.

Based on its latest forecast track, Inday is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, July 21.

Inday is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com