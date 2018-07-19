Expect more monsoon rain in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, and Bataan, as Inday (Ampil) enhances the southwest monsoon

Published 11:45 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Inday (Ampil) slightly intensified and slowed down over the Philippine Sea on Thursday evening, July 19, as it continued to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Inday now has maximum winds of 80 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 95 km/h from the previous 90 km/h.

The tropical storm is already 1,055 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving north northeast at a slower 15 km/h from the previous 25 km/h.

Inday is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, and there are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. It will, however, continue enhancing the southwest monsoon.

More monsoon rain is expected in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, and Bataan. The frequency will be intermittent or at irregular intervals.

There are also scattered rainshowers in the rest of Luzon, ranging from light to heavy, due to the southwest monsoon. The rain could persist until Saturday, July 21.

Residents of Luzon, especially those in low-lying or in mountainous areas, should remain on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Class suspensions for Friday, July 20, can be found here.

The Visayas and Mindanao, which are not affected by the southwest monsoon, will only have isolated rains or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon and the seaboards of Central Luzon due to the combined effects of Inday and the southwest monsoon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Inday is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning.

Inday is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com