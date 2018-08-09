The southwest monsoon is stronger because of Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) and a low pressure area

Published 12:00 AM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) shifted its direction from west to northeast, though it will still not approach land and will only remain near the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It is, however, still enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Thursday, August 9, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Karding is located 1,190 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving northeast at a very slow 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and Karding is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.

But PAGASA warned that the tropical storm and a low pressure area (LPA) will continue enhancing the southwest monsoon. This LPA is outside PAR, located over the West Philippine Sea at 1,135 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon.

The enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to trigger moderate to heavy rain in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon starting Friday, August 10.

The rest of Luzon as well as Western Visayas will also have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Friday, while the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao can expect isolated rains.

PAGASA advised the public to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides, since the rains could become moderate to heavy. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The state weather bureau also warned that sea travel remains risky in the western seaboard of Luzon.

A gale warning was issued for Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Palawan. This means seas off these areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

Fishermen and others with small vessels were advised not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Based on its latest forecast track, Karding will leave PAR either Friday evening or Saturday morning, August 11.

Karding is the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com