Published 11:40 PM, September 24, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Paeng (Trami) slightly slowed down on Monday evening, September 24, while staying on track up north in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Paeng is already 795 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. It is moving west northwest at a slower 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 185 km/h and gustiness of 225 km/h.

Paeng does not have a direct effect on any part of the Philippines at the moment, due to its distance from land. There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals yet.

But tropical cyclone warning signals could be raised in extreme Northern Luzon, or Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands, on Thursday, September 27, or Friday, September 28.

The outer rainbands of the typhoon could also bring light to moderate rain to Northern Luzon on Friday.

PAGASA warned as well that sea travel is risky in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

Based on its latest forecast track, Paeng could leave PAR on Saturday, September 29. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

After Paeng, around 4 more tropical cyclones are expected in 2018. The Philippines usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Parts of Luzon are still reeling from the impact of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which left nearly a hundred people dead and caused destruction in provinces up north. Dozens of people remain missing. (READ: Areas under state of calamity due to Typhoon Ompong)

On Tuesday, September 25, the whole country will only have localized thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com