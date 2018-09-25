Paeng (Trami) also maintains its track away from land, though it could bring light to moderate rain in the coming days

Published 11:45 AM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Paeng (Trami) continued to slow down on Tuesday morning, September 25, lingering over water while maintaining its track away from the country.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Paeng is now 720 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. It is slowly moving west northwest – even slower than the previous 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 200 km/h, while its gustiness slightly increased from 240 km/h to 245 km/h.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and it is possible that signals will not be raised given Paeng's path away from land.

But there could be light to moderate rain in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday, September 26.

Light to moderate rain could also hit Northern Luzon on Friday, September 28. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Tuesday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Calayan, the northern coast of Cagayan, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Aurora, the eastern coast of Cagayan, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Based on its latest forecast track, Paeng could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, September 29.

Paeng is the Philippines' 16th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Parts of Luzon are still reeling from the impact of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which left over a hundred people dead and caused destruction in provinces up north. Dozens of people remain missing. (READ: Areas under state of calamity due to Typhoon Ompong)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com