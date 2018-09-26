The southwest monsoon will affect parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday, September 27

Published 6:10 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Paeng (Trami) continued to cause rough seas in parts of the country on Wednesday afternoon, September 26, while the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected to bring rain to certain areas on Thursday, September 27.

In a Facebook Live video past 4 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Paeng is now 755 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, still slowly moving north toward Japan.

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 160 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 195 km/h.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and signals are unlikely to be raised given Paeng's path away from the Philippines.

But light to moderate rain could hit Northern Luzon on Friday, September 28. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Wednesday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Calayan, the northern coast of Cagayan, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Aurora, the eastern coast of Cagayan, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Based on its latest forecast track, Paeng could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, September 29.

Paeng is the Philippines' 16th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will affect parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday.

Light to heavy rain is expected in the regions of Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao, as well as in the provinces of Tawi-Tawi, Basilan, and Sulu. Residents of these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Thursday. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com