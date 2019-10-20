What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Perla (Neoguri) continued to intensify before dawn on Sunday, October 20, while on its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a briefing at 5 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Perla now has maximum winds of 140 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h from the previous 150 km/h.

The typhoon is already 635 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes. It slightly accelerated and is now moving north northeast at 15 km/h, from a very slow pace.

Perla is not expected to make landfall in the country and there are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. PAGASA said no "significant high-impact weather" is expected. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on Perla's latest forecast track, it might leave PAR between Sunday evening and Monday morning, October 21.

Perla is the Philippines' 16th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for October. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from October to December:

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA also continues to monitor a shallow low pressure area (SLPA) and a tropical storm which are both outside PAR.

The SLPA is now 1,610 kilometers east of Central Luzon. It could enter PAR on Monday or on Tuesday, October 22.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren said the SLPA only has a slim chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, the tropical storm with the international name Bualoi is now 2,915 kilometers east of the Visayas, moving west northwest at a faster 30 km/h from the previous 20 km/h.

Bualoi slightly strengthened, with maximum winds of 75 km/h from the previous 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h from the previous 80 km/h. PAGASA earlier said it could eventually become a typhoon.

Clauren said Bualoi remains less likely to enter PAR, and may just go near the boundary.

But she reiterated that these scenarios may still change, since both the SLPA and the tropical storm remain far.

In the meantime, isolated light rain is expected to continue in these areas on Sunday due to the northeasterly surface windflow:

Batanes

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Cagayan

Also due to the windflow, travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon, especially for small vessels.

The rest of the country will continue to have fair weather on Sunday, with just isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com