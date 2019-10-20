What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Perla (Neoguri) maintained its strength on Sunday morning, October 20, while Bualoi, the tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), intensified from a tropical storm into a severe tropical storm.

In a briefing past 11 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Perla is already 750 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes.

It slightly accelerated and is now moving north northeast at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h.

The typhoon still has maximum winds of 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h.

"It is forecast to weaken throughout the forecast period and transition into an extratropical low by Tuesday (October 22)," said PAGASA in a bulletin.

Perla is not seen to make landfall in the country and there are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on Perla's latest forecast track, it might leave PAR between Sunday evening and Monday morning, October 21.

Perla is the Philippines' 16th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for October. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from October to December:

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

Meanwhile, the severe tropical storm with the international name Bualoi – named after a Thai dessert – is now 2,825 kilometers east of the Visayas.

It slightly slowed down and is now moving west northwest at 20 km/h from the previous 30 km/h.

Bualoi now has maximum winds of 95 km/h from the previous 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h from the previous 90 km/h. It is expected to intensify further in the coming days.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said current models show Bualoi is unlikely to enter PAR. The public, however, should continue monitoring updates.

In the meantime, isolated light rain is expected to continue in these areas on Sunday due to the northeasterly surface windflow:

Batanes

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Cagayan

There may be occasional gusty conditions in extreme Northern Luzon until Monday as well.

Also due to the windflow, travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon, especially for small vessels.

The rest of the country will continue to have fair weather on Sunday, with just isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com