MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 2 was raised for the first time due to Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri), which accelerated on Sunday morning, December 1.

In a press briefing past 11 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 705 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is now moving west at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h.

The typhoon slightly weakened, now with maximum winds of 140 km/h from the previous 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h from the previous 185 km/h.

"Pinapasukan na siya ng medyo malamig na hangin dahil do'n sa northeast [monsoon] (It's interacting with the cold air from the northeast monsoon)," said Robert Sawi, assistant weather services chief of PAGASA's Weather Division, explaining why Tisoy slightly weakened.

But this does not mean that the public should be complacent, since Tisoy is still a typhoon.

Tisoy is expected to make landfall in Bicol between Monday evening, December 2, and early Tuesday morning, December 3.

Below is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. More places in Luzon and the Visayas have been added, and even one in Mindanao.

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Catanduanes

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Quezon including Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias Island and Ticao Island

Marinduque

Romblon

Aklan

Capiz

northern part of Iloilo (Ajuy, Anilao, Balasan, Banate, Barotac Viejo, Batad, Bingawan, Calinog, Carles, Concepcion, Dingle, Dueñas, Estancia, Lambunao, Lemery, Passi City, San Dionisio, San Enrique, San Rafael, Sara)

northern part of Antique (Culasi, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Tibiao)

northern part of Negros Occidental (Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B Magalona, Escalante City, Manapla, Sagay City, Silay City, Toboso, Victorias City)

northern part of Cebu (Asturias, Bantayan, Bogo City, Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Daanbantayan, Danao City, Madridejos, Medellin, Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Tudela)

Samar

Biliran

Camotes Islands

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Tisoy is also forecast to bring heavy rain starting Monday. Here is PAGASA's latest rainfall outlook:

Monday, December 2

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Bicol



Eastern Samar



Northern Samar



Samar



Biliran

Moderate to occasional heavy rain

Romblon



Marinduque



Quezon

Tuesday, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy rain

Metro Manila



Bicol



Calabarzon



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Marinduque



Romblon



Zambales



Bataan



Pampanga



Bulacan

Moderate to occasional heavy rain

rest of Luzon



Aklan



Capiz



northern part of Antique

Areas in Tisoy's path must brace for possible flash floods and landslides. These include areas where events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games are set, particularly Metro Manila, Zambales, and Pampanga.

Classes have been suspended in some areas for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 2, 2019)

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2, the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of the Philippines.

Sea travel will be disrupted, especially if tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised in particular areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com