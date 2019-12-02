What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical cyclone wind signals due to Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) were further upgraded in some areas early Monday morning, December 2.

In a briefing past 8 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 275 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It continues to move west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tisoy is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes, Albay, or Sorsogon – all provinces in the region of Bicol – between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, December 3.

Below is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. Note that more areas have been added to Signal No. 3, while the capital region of Metro Manila is now under Signal No. 2, among others.

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Catanduanes

eastern part of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma, San Jose, Goa, Tigaon, Ocampo, Sagñay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Nabua, Bato)

Albay

northern part of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Casiguran, Barcelona, Juban, Magallanes)

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Metro Manila

Bulacan

southern part of Aurora (Dingalan)

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Island

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Quirino

rest of Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Calamian Islands

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

northern part of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, Manapla, Murcia, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)

northern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias)

Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City)

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

"'Yung ating mga signal ay merong lead time, so meron tayong preparation time (Our signal numbers provide a lead time, preparation time for us)," said PAGASA Weather Specialist Raymond Ordinario, noting that the impact of the typhoon is not immediately felt.

PAGASA added that gusty conditions may also be experienced in areas in Northern Luzon that are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas are the first to experience rain from Tisoy. Here is PAGASA's latest rainfall outlook:

Until Monday afternoon, December 2

Occasional heavy rain

Bicol



Eastern Samar



Northern Samar



Samar



Biliran

Intermittent heavy rain

northern part of Cebu



northern part of Negros Island



Dinagat Islands



Siargao Island



rest of Eastern Visayas

Between Monday afternoon, December 2, and Tuesday noontime, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Bicol



Northern Samar



southern part of Quezon



Marinduque

Occasional heavy rain

Romblon



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Samar



Eastern Samar



rest of Calabarzon

Intermittent heavy rain

Metro Manila



Central Luzon



eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela



rest of Eastern Visayas

Between Tuesday noontime, December 3, and Wednesday noontime, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Calabarzon



Bicol



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Marinduque



Romblon

Intermittent to occasional heavy rain

Cordillera Administrative Region



Cagayan Valley



Pangasinan



Aklan



Capiz



northern part of Antique

Residents of areas in Tisoy's path are advised to stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Ahead of Tisoy's landfall, thousands of people have fled their homes. Albay, one of the potential landfall areas, ordered mandatory evacuation for those living in high-risk zones prone to lahar, landslides, floods, and storm surges.

Storm surges 1 to 3 meters high might affect several coastal areas in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Samar.

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, the central seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Classes were suspended in many areas for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 2, 2019)

Tisoy also looms as the Philippines hosts the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, with the venues of the regional meet in the typhoon's path.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com