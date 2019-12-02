What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) further intensified then made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon, at 11 pm on Monday, December 2.

In a bulletin issued past 11 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already in the coastal waters of the municipality of Gubat.

It slightly slowed down, now moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

The typhoon strengthened again, with maximum winds of 175 km/h from the previous 165 km/h and gustiness of up to 240 km/h from the previous 230 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

According to PAGASA, Tisoy's eyewall is currently bringing violent winds and intense to torrential rain over Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon.

Camarines Norte and Masbate will also be affected by the eyewall in the next 2 to 3 hours.

The World Meteorological Organization defines the eyewall as "an organized band or ring of cumulonimbus clouds that surround the eye, or light-wind center of a tropical cyclone."

Below is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Romblon

southern part of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres)

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Northern Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, San Policarpio)

northern part of Samar (Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Sta Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Calbayog, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto Niño)

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Rizal

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands (Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya)

Zambales

Pangasinan

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Biliran

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

northern part of Negros Occidental (Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso, Bacolod, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, Bago, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota, San Enrique, Pontevedra, La Castellana, Moises Padilla)

northern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Carmen, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, Camotes Islands)

Leyte

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Quirino

rest of Aurora

northern part of Palawan (Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas)

rest of Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Siquijor

rest of Cebu

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

PAGASA added that there may be gusty conditions in areas in Northern Luzon that are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Tisoy is also expected to trigger heavy rain over most parts of Luzon and the Visayas as it crosses landmass. Here is PAGASA's latest rainfall outlook:

Between Monday evening, December 2, and Tuesday noontime, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain, with isolated torrential rain

Bicol



Northern Samar



southern part of Quezon



Marinduque



Romblon

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Samar



Eastern Samar



Rizal



rest of Quezon



Laguna



Oriental Mindoro

Intermittent heavy rain

Metro Manila



Occidental Mindoro



rest of Calabarzon



Aurora



eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela



rest of Eastern Visayas

Between Tuesday morning, December 3, and Wednesday morning, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain, with isolated torrential rain

Calabarzon



Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Marinduque



Romblon

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Cagayan Valley



Cordillera Administrative Region



Calamian Islands

Intermittent heavy rain

Aklan



Capiz



northern part of Antique

Areas in Tisoy's path must remain on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: Typhoon Kammuri track may be like Glenda in 2014, Reming in 2006)

Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces:

More than 3 meters high

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Up to 3 meters high

Batangas

Quezon

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao. (READ: PH Coast Guard suspends maritime activities due to Typhoon Tisoy)

Numerous domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines have also been canceled since Monday until the next few days. In Metro Manila, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will be closed for 12 hours on Tuesday due to Tisoy.

Class suspensions were again announced for Tuesday as well. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, December 3, 2019)

The typhoon also prompted schedule adjustments to be made for some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines is hosting until December 11. Some events were moved to an earlier time, while others were postponed.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com