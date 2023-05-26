Super Typhoon Betty: Weather updates, forecast track, wind signals, latest news

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Super Typhoon Betty (Mawar), the Philippines’ second tropical cyclone for 2023, is projected to affect parts of Northern Luzon in the final days of May 2023. Even though the super typhoon is unlikely to make landfall, it still poses a threat.
Betty is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which may trigger rain in parts of the country.
Bookmark this page for PAGASA forecasts, updates on areas to be affected by Betty and the enhanced southwest monsoon, the latest news on government preparations and response, and other key information as the Philippines braces for severe weather.
LATEST UPDATES
Cagayan Valley disaster management officials on red alert
The Cagayan Valley Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council went on red alert for the incoming Super Typhoon Mawar starting 2 pm on Friday, May 26.
The Cagayan Provincial Information Office said in a Facebook post that local authorities in the region were directed to preposition rescue and relief assets; ensure the availability of evacuation centers; and implement the necessary bans on sailing, fishing, and swimming during bad weather, among others.
Ahead of Mawar’s entry, MMDA prepares for enhanced monsoon rain
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday, May 25, started prepositioning its rescue equipment and vehicles ahead of heavy rain which may begin as early as Sunday, May 28.