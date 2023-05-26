Super Typhoon Betty: Weather updates, forecast track, wind signals, latest news

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Super Typhoon Betty (Mawar), the Philippines’ second tropical cyclone for 2023, is projected to affect parts of Northern Luzon in the final days of May 2023. Even though the super typhoon is unlikely to make landfall, it still poses a threat.

Betty is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which may trigger rain in parts of the country.

Bookmark this page for PAGASA forecasts, updates on areas to be affected by Betty and the enhanced southwest monsoon, the latest news on government preparations and response, and other key information as the Philippines braces for severe weather.

LATEST UPDATES