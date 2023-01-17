36 Years: The Philippines’ ‘greatest export’

This week, we talk to Ana Santos about the Philippines' history of labor export and how it may shape up under a second Marcos president

MANILA, Philippines – In most Filipino families, there is at least one person with aspirations to be an overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

The numbers support the generalization – nearly a tenth of the Philippines’ gross domestic product come from remittances or the money our kababayans dutifully send back home, come hell or high water.

In this episode of 36 Years, we talk to journalist and Rappler columnist Ana Santos about the cost of a labor export policy that was established under the first Marcos presidency. How has this affected Filipinos and where is this policy heading in the age of social media and hyper-connectivity?

