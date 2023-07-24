Typhoon Egay: Weather updates, forecast track, wind signals, latest news

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023, is slowly moving toward extreme Northern Luzon, with landfall possible in the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area. It may also shift closer to Luzon, so landfall in mainland Cagayan is not being ruled out.

Due to Egay’s size, heavy rain and strong winds from the typhoon are hitting various areas, not just the Philippines’ northernmost provinces. It is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

LATEST UPDATES