UP releases 2022 college admission results

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) released on Tuesday, March 21, the results of its college admissions for academic year 2022-2023.

The results can be viewed via the UP admissions’ application portal. To manage site traffic, the university advised freshmen applicants to visit the application portal according to the initials of their surnames, which are given corresponding time slots.

Applicants will need the username and password they used during the application period to view the results.

This is the second time that UP decided not to administer admission examinations due to the pandemic. In November 2020, UP announced that its university councils decided not to administer examinations for academic year 2021-2022. Instead, freshmen applicants sent their application forms through an online portal, together with their high school grades that were used to evaluate them. (READ: UP cancels UPCAT 2021)

The government has allowed colleges and universities under Alert Level 1 to hold face-to-face classes. However, only fully vaccinated students with health insurance could go back to their campuses. Unvaccinated students can continue to enroll under flexible learning options. (READ: FAST FACTS: CHED’s flexible learning)

Under Alert Level 1, or what the government considers as the “new normal,” establishments and public transportation are allowed to be fully operational. There are also no restrictions on the movement of people from different age groups, though this is subject to specific rules that vary among local government units.

Metro Manila and a number of areas in the country are under Alert Level 1.

While a number of colleges and universities have already started in-person classes, only select courses in UP and other schools are doing face-to-face instruction. – Rappler.com