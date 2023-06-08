LIVE UPDATES: Mayon Volcano unrest

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Albay province’s Mayon Volcano is showing an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption,” prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to raise Alert Level 3 on Thursday, June 8.

Chances are higher for “potential explosive activity within weeks or even days.”

Phivolcs warned of potential hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, lava flows, rockfalls, ashfall, and lahar. There is a 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone surrounding the volcano.

Bookmark this page for Phivolcs bulletins, information on government response, updates about evacuations, and other news about Mayon Volcano.

LATEST UPDATES