LIVE UPDATES: President Marcos’ official visit to the United States

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. heads to the United States for the second time since assuming office, this time for an official visit which includes a meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Aside from a one-on-one with Biden on Monday, May 1, Marcos is expected to meet with key American leaders including Cabinet officials, legislators, and business leaders.
Bookmark this page for updates and analysis from Manila and Washington DC.
LATEST UPDATES
The threat of arrest?
There continues to exist a standing contempt judgment against Marcos in connection with a human rights class suit against his late dictator-father. But as President of the Philippines, he enjoys diplomatic immunity.
His first visit to the US as chief executive for the UNGA went by without any hitches, at least in relation to US authorities.
Who is going with Marcos to the US?
Malacañang, as in previous trips, has yet to release a full list of the delegation joining President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Washington DC. Several Cabinet members, including Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, will be with the President in his engagements. Since economy and defense talk are bound to take prominence, members of the economic and defense clusters of the Cabinet are expected to be part of the official visit.
First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos is also expected to accompany the President, as in previous trips. It’s unclear if their sons – one of whom is a high-ranking freshman legislator – will be flying in with them to Washington DC. The President’s adults sons have joined him in official trips in the past, including the September 2022 working visit to the US.
Business leaders will also be flying into DC for the official visit, although neither the Palace nor the Department of Foreign Affairs have disclosed the names of those joining the business delegation of the trip. Sabine Aboitiz, Marcos’ friend who heads the Private Sector Advisory Council, led the business delegation during the President’s first visit to the US in September 2022.
Why Marcos is returning to the US
Malacañang said that the visit is “aimed at reaffirming the special relationship between the Philippines and the United States.”
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in an interview with his former social welfare secretary Erwin Tulfo, said he intends to bring up the 71-year-old Mutual Defense Treaty and the Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries because they need to “evolve” according to the current geopolitical situation.
The White House also said that during Marcos’ trip, “President Biden will reaffirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, and the leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding US-Philippines alliance.”
Marcos to meet with Biden, key officials in US trip
The official visit – an official working visit, according to the US Embassy in the Philippines – begins with a bilateral meeting at the White House. This will be President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second high-level meeting with US President Joe Biden. The first was in September 2022, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Following that meeting, Marcos will join an “expanded meeting” with Cabinet officials. Marcos is also expected to have meetings with legislators, and American business leaders throughout the trip.