LIVE UPDATES: President Marcos’ official visit to the United States

Malacañang, as in previous trips, has yet to release a full list of the delegation joining President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Washington DC. Several Cabinet members, including Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, will be with the President in his engagements. Since economy and defense talk are bound to take prominence, members of the economic and defense clusters of the Cabinet are expected to be part of the official visit.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos is also expected to accompany the President, as in previous trips. It’s unclear if their sons – one of whom is a high-ranking freshman legislator – will be flying in with them to Washington DC. The President’s adults sons have joined him in official trips in the past, including the September 2022 working visit to the US.

Business leaders will also be flying into DC for the official visit, although neither the Palace nor the Department of Foreign Affairs have disclosed the names of those joining the business delegation of the trip. Sabine Aboitiz, Marcos’ friend who heads the Private Sector Advisory Council, led the business delegation during the President’s first visit to the US in September 2022.