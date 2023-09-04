LIVE UPDATES: Marcos attends ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flies to Jakarta, Indonesia from September 4 to 7 to attend the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.
Marcos is expected to attend all leaders-level meetings with fellow ASEAN leaders and representatives from the different dialogue partners of the Southeast Asian bloc. He will also be holding bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.
LATEST UPDATES
South China Sea row among the issues Marcos will highlight
In his departure speech, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enumerated the advocacies that he would highlight at the ASEAN Summit, including issues related to the South China Sea.
“My participation will highlight our advocacies in promoting a rules-based international order, including in the South China Sea, strengthening food security, calling for climate justice, tapping the potential of the digital and creative economies, protecting migrant workers in crisis situations, as well as combatting trafficking in persons,” Marcos said.
Marcos leaves Manila for ASEAN Summit
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left Manila on Monday, September 4, for a four-day visit to attend the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Marcos and his official delegation – led by the secretaries of foreign affairs, social welfare, and trade – flew out of Villamor Air Base past 3 pm on board PR001, a commissioned Philippine Airlines plane.
