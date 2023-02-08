LIVE UPDATES: Marcos visits Japan

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. embarks on his third foreign trip in 2023, for an “official working visit” to Japan.

Marcos visits Tokyo from February 8 to 12, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In Japan, Marcos and his entourage are set to meet with their Japanese counterparts, sign bilateral agreements, and attend meetings with business leaders.

This is Marcos’ ninth overseas trip since assuming the post in June 2022.

