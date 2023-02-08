LIVE UPDATES: Marcos visits Japan

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. embarks on his third foreign trip in 2023, for an “official working visit” to Japan.
Marcos visits Tokyo from February 8 to 12, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In Japan, Marcos and his entourage are set to meet with their Japanese counterparts, sign bilateral agreements, and attend meetings with business leaders.
This is Marcos’ ninth overseas trip since assuming the post in June 2022.
Bookmark this page for updates and analysis from Tokyo and Manila.
LATEST UPDATES
‘Larger foreign policy’
Japan is among Manila’s key economic allies. But in his departure speech, Marcos emphasized how the official visit is “part of a larger foreign policy agenda.” The Philippine President said the goal is to “forge closer political ties, stronger defense, and security cooperation, as well as lasting economic partnerships with major countries in the region amid a challenging global environment.”
His visit comes as tensions between superpowers China and the US escalate because of actions inside and outside the region. A huge Chinese balloon found floating above US airspace was reportedly found to be part of a larger surveillance program of Beijing, according to Washington. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has canceled a planned visit to Beijing in the aftermath of the balloon discovery.
Beijing also recently chastised the US for supposedly making regional tensions worse after Manila and Washington announced four new military sites where Americans can access and preposition their military assets.
What you need to know about Marcos’ visit to Japan
This trip will be his third foreign travel in 2023 alone and his 9th in just over seven months in office. In January 2022, he flew to China for a state visit and then to Davos in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.
Read more.