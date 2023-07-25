LIVE UPDATES: President Marcos’ state visit to Malaysia

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
MANILA, Philippines – A day after his second State of the Nation Address, the jet-setting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. goes abroad again, this time to nearby Malaysia for a state visit.
Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and key government officials, is visiting the Southeast Asian country from July 25 to 27, at the invitation by the king, Tengku Abdullah.
In Malaysia, Marcos is expected to hold meetings with the King, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as well as business personalities based in the country. He is also scheduled to meet with the Filipino community.
Bookmark this page for updates and insight on the visit, Marcos’ sixth in 2023.
LATEST UPDATES
Marcos says foreign trips to help OFWs
Marcos, ahead of flying out for his 6th trip out of the country this year: "It is also my belief that through the investments we bring in from my various foreign visits, soon our kababayans will no longer be forced to work abroad…"— Bea Cupin (@beacupin) July 25, 2023
Marcos says Malaysia trip to focus on agriculture, food security, tourism
Pres Marcos says visit will focus on areas such as agriculture, food security, tourism, people to people exchanges as well as the Halal industry and Islamic banking.— Bea Cupin (@beacupin) July 25, 2023