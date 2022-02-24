LIVESTREAM: 1Sambayan EDSA anniversary forum

Watch the online forum hosted by opposition coalition 1Sambayan to provide more insights into the People Power revolt at EDSA

MANILA, Philippines – Thirty-six years ago, in February 1986, tens of thousands of Filipinos from various sectors united and rallied for days along the stretch of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) to oust the corrupt and tyrannical dictator, Ferdinand E. Marcos.

On Thursday, February 24, opposition coalition 1Sambayan holds an online forum to commemorate the “bloodless” series of protests that overthrew the 20-year regime of the late dictator.

Economics professor and Rappler columnist JC Punongbayan joins 1SAMBAYAN convenor and retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio, retired Philippine Navy Vice Commander Rear Admiral Rommel Ong, and social anthropologist and priest “Paring Bert” Alejo SJ.

