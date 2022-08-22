WATCH: Despite classroom shortage, Duterte says return to in-person classes a ‘victory’

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan – Despite a glaring classroom shortage, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said the return to face-to-face classes on Monday, August 22, was a “victory.”

During the National School Opening Day program at the Dinalupihan Elementary School in Bataan, the Vice President said that the COVID-19 pandemic “should not be an excuse to keep students from schools.”

Parents, students, and teachers were excited for the return to face-to-face classes because they believed that students were “learning less” under the remote learning setup.

As part of COVID-19 protocols, students underwent temperature checks before entering school premises. Those with temperature 37°C and above were placed under isolation for monitoring.

Dinalupihan Elementary School showed that it was really prepared for the return of students to face-to-face classes. But this was not the case in some schools in Metro Manila due to the shortage of classrooms, tables, and chairs.

