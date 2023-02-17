WATCH: De Lima supporters hold Mass for her freedom

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – Supporters of detained former Senator Leila de Lima hold a Mass on Friday, February 17, almost six years after she was arrested on drug charges by the administration of Rodrigo Duterte.

Father Robert Reyes leads the Mass calling for the release of the former justice secretary and chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights.

On February 10, lawyer Boni Tacardon, one of the legal counsels of De Lima, said they will again push for bail to seek the former lawmaker’s temporary release.

This came after former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos finished his testimony recanting his claims against de Lima.

February 24 marks the opposition leader’s sixth year in detention.

One out of three cases against De Lima was dropped in February 2021. – Rappler.com