Ninoy Aquino

LIVESTREAM: Mass commemorating Ninoy Aquino’s 40th death anniversary

DEMOCRACY ICON. Supporters of the late senator Ninoy Aquino gather at his monument in Ayala Avenue, Makati City on August 20, 2023 to commemorate his 40th death anniversary on August 21, 2023

Bookmark and refresh this page for the livestream of the Mass on August 21 at 10 am

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines marks on Monday, August 21, the 40th year of the assassination of former senator and democracy icon Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

His supporters are holding a Mass at 10 am at Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City, where the final Mass for Aquino was held in 1983.

Bookmark and refresh this page for the livestream of the liturgical service. – Rappler.com

