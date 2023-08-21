LIVESTREAM: Mass commemorating Ninoy Aquino’s 40th death anniversary

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines marks on Monday, August 21, the 40th year of the assassination of former senator and democracy icon Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.
His supporters are holding a Mass at 10 am at Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City, where the final Mass for Aquino was held in 1983.
