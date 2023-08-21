LIVESTREAM: Mass commemorating Ninoy Aquino’s 40th death anniversary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEMOCRACY ICON. Supporters of the late senator Ninoy Aquino gather at his monument in Ayala Avenue, Makati City on August 20, 2023 to commemorate his 40th death anniversary on August 21, 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines marks on Monday, August 21, the 40th year of the assassination of former senator and democracy icon Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

His supporters are holding a Mass at 10 am at Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City, where the final Mass for Aquino was held in 1983.

