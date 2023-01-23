VIDEO: Comelec chief George Garcia assures poll workers in far-flung south

It's not often that the farthest provinces in southern Philippines get a visit from a Comelec chief. Rappler joins Chairman George Garcia's media entourage and reflects on the election landscape there.

MANILA, Philippines – Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia becomes the first poll chief in seven years to undertake an official visit in the provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, according to the commission’s spokesman.

Rappler’s resident elections reporter Dwight de Leon joins Garcia’s media entourage to observe the trip, and in the video below, paints a picture of the election landscape in southern Philippines.

Other items in Garcia’s itinerary on January 21 and 22 were:

meeting with election officers in Tawi-Tawi to check voter-registration efforts, and inspect the status of their office

meeting in Zamboanga City with an election officer who survived an ambush in the run-up to the 2022 elections

courtesy call on Sulu Governor Abdusakur Mahail Tan

meeting with election officers and security officials in Sulu to discuss preparations for the October barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Also part of the trip were Comelec Commissioner Nelson Celis, Comelec Executive Director Teofisto Elnas, Comelec Deputy Executive Director for Operations Rafael Olaño, and Comelec spokesman Rex Laudiangco. – Rappler.com