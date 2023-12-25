Communications students bring holiday cheer to disaster-prone Leyte community

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

YOUNG SMILE. Children in Patag, Baybay City, Leyte, light up with smiles as they receive Christmas toys on December 22, 2023.

Aside from the traditional Christmas gift-giving, the Development Communicators’ Society of the Visayas State University also aim to equip the young ones with knowledge and skills in disaster preparedness

LEYTE, Philippines – A total of 77 children were treated to a gift-giving activity paired with disaster preparedness games in a remote community in Barangay Patag, Baybay City, Leyte, on Friday, December 22.

Donated bundles of food packs, toys, clothes, shoes, and school supplies were distributed to the children as part of an outreach program spearheaded by the Development Communicators’ Society (DeCSo) of the Visayas State University (VSU) and the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay Patag, headed by Cliff Aijan Bulawan.

In light of recent earthquakes and weather calamities that impacted the region, the event featured interactive games like “Bahay, Tao, Bagyo” and “Dapat Ligtas,” aiming to equip the young ones with knowledge and skills in disaster preparedness.

GAME. Children actively take part in interactive games centered on disaster preparedness. – courtesy of Hanz Bjorn Domanaco

Aveguel Sinangote, DeCSo president, emphasized the importance of continuing the tradition of sharing during the Christmas season, especially with children.

“Sharing gifts during the Christmas season, especially with children, is important as it spreads joy, fosters a sense of community, and allows us to contribute to their well-being,” Sinangote said.

The initiative, anchored on the theme “Pakigsaulog sa Pasko: Handuwaran sa Kalipay sa Patag,” was made possible with the help and support of the faculty of the VSU Department of Development Communication (DDC), Travelsouq Tours and Holidays, student volunteers, and in-kind donations gathered through a donation campaign spanning from December 11 to December 21. – Rappler.com

Jerry Yubal Jr. is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.