Tourism Secretary Frasco backs return of church panels to Cebu

HISTORY. The controversial early 19th-century panels depicting the founder of the Augustinian Order displayed at the National Museum of the Philippines.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco says that pilgrimage tourism 'hinges on destinations like Boljoon Church in attracting tourists and supporting local economies'

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco joined Cebuanos in calling for the return of the pulpit panels allegedly stolen from the heritage church of Boljoon.

In a statement sent to Rappler on Sunday, March 3, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Frasco sent a letter to National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) Board of Trustees Chairperson Andoni Aboitiz.

“These panels bear profound significance in Cebuano’s history, serving as a tangible reflection of the rich cultural heritage and religious traditions of the people of Cebu. Moreover, the Boljoon Church is of outstanding cultural value to the Philippines as a National Cultural Treasure and National Historical Landmark, and is on the Philippines’ tentative list as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for Baroque Churches of the Philippines (Extension),” she said in her letter.

Frasco, former mayor of Liloan, Cebu, currently sits on the NMP board as an ex-officio member. She said that cultural heritage has a significant role in the approved National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023-2028.

“[A]s the Department of Tourism supports the protection and conservation of our nation’s religious and cultural treasures and artifacts, it also advocates that the destinations and communities from whence these treasures and artifacts emanate should be proactively sustained and duly respected,” said Frasco.

She also stressed that pilgrimage tourism, which is an important tourism segment in the country, “hinges on destinations like Boljoon Church in attracting tourists and supporting local economies.”

“One of the identified priorities of the Department of Tourism is pilgrimage tourism, wherein tourists visit destinations to pay homage to religious artifacts and sites that are of significance to their faith. Religious artifacts and sites such as the pulpit panels and the Boljoon Church enrich the culture and history of tourism destinations, driving travelers to visit and supporting the local economy by providing tourism-related livelihood and employment,” Frasco said in her letter to Aboitiz.

The four pulpit panels were lost from the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santissima in Boljoon for decades until they resurfaced on February 13 as a “Gift to the Nation” donation by private collectors to the NMP.

Their resurfacing has spurred widespread calls in Cebu, especially in Boljoon, for their return to the church that was declared a National Cultural Treasure by the NMP. – Rappler.com